Civil society organizations warn of an environmental disaster in Aden and call for preventive measures to confront natural disasters and climate change[EN/AR]

With the repeated disasters caused by torrential rains and low air over the past weeks in more than one region in Yemen and the loss of life and public and private property, we in civil society organizations express our sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of victims. We warn against the aggravation of the humanitarian situation in Yemen and leaving the country that has been in war for more than five years. We also declare our strong partnership with government, private sector and international organizations in helping affected families and dealing with the damage caused by torrential rain. At the same time, we call for a package of preventive measures to prevent the recurrence of tragedies and to embark on radical solutions, with the readiness to implement an effective response in future times of emergency, including:

1- Establish an emergency fund and address the financial and humanitarian burdens resulting from natural disasters that may confront the country.

2- Reconsideration of the random construction files, buildings located in the torrents, and accounting the causers.

3- Preparing an urgent response plan to confront the risks of epidemics and diseases such as cholera, malaria, dengue fever and others, especially in Aden city due to the stagnation of rainwater in the neighborhoods, and the damage caused by torrents to sewage systems and the resulting environmental pollution.

4- Establish an early warning system in cooperation with the international organizations, including climate monitoring stations for water, agriculture and the environment, and link them to a single system that promotes the ability to predict and measure critical changes.

5- Implementing voluntary campaigns to remove the Sesbania trees from ferry paths, bridges and torrent draining channels.

6- Anticipating urbanization in cities with housing plans that stop random construction and guarantee the provision of all services.

7- Local civil society organizations and institutions prepare teams of volunteers to deal with disasters according to the international standards.

8- Obliging each body, department and institution to provide emergency supplies and allocate two or more four-wheel drive vehicles and solar power devices in case of the fall of the electric power transmission towers or damage in the event of a disaster.

9- Preparing projects to address climate change and look for funding opportunities provided by the Green Climate Fund, the United Nations Development Programme UNDP and the World Bank for developing countries in this field.

In conclusion, we renew our call for an end to the war for a comprehensive reconciliation and lasting peace. If not, Yemen will remain trapped in hunger, disease and epidemics, and will plunge deep into endless humanitarian disasters.

