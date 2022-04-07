Civil Society Organizations’ Statement on Opening Roads in Taiz and Activating Mechanisms for the Success of the Truce in Yemen [EN/AR]

We, civil society organizations signed below, welcome the announced truce agreement, under the auspices of the United Nations, between the parties to the conflict in Yemen. We stress the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen, Mr. Hans Grundberg, for taking practical steps to open roads in Taiz and other governorates as stipulated in the fourth article of the truce agreement.

We affirm that lifting the suffering of the besieged population in Taiz will give real value to the announced truce, reduce the burden on millions of civilians and bring us closer to stopping the war.

We also note that every day passes through the truce, civilian victims fall on rugged mountain roads. The horrifying scenes of vehicles and trucks falling apart with people and goods in the slopes of (Naqeel Dhamran, Haijat Al Abed) are unspeakable. They put the humanity advocated by the United Nations on the line, and any slowdown in putting an end to this tragedy is a real threat to the truce.

On the basis of our duty and keenness to ensure the success of the truce, to be the beginning of a sustainable peace, and to build a better future for the Yemeni people, we demand the following:

A quick call by the the UN Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen for a meeting of the parties, scheduled in the truce announcement, to agree on the opening of roads in Taiz and other governorates, to facilitate the movement of civilian (men, women and children), and to ensure their right to move freely.

Complete prisoner exchange, release detainees, and reveal the fate of the disappeared and missing people.

Neutralize the offices and service institutions in Taiz from the conflict and actively interact from all sides with civil society efforts, to restore basic services, primarily water services, agree on a mechanism to operate wells belonging to the Local Institution, and resolve the accumulation of garbage and waste in Al Dhabab area, west of the city, which causes an environmental disaster. All of which are urgent priorities.

Pay salaries to all civil employees, based on 2014 Ministry of Civil Service and Insurance database, as this would be a major step to alleviating the humanitarian crisis and building confidence among the parties involved in the peace process.

Neutralize the Social Welfare Fund and activate a cycle in accordance with the comprehensive protection system that provides jobs, achieves economic empowerment, and preserves the dignity of citizens and the poor.

Collect all revenue in one compatible place, and manage expenses according to transparent and accountable mechanisms.

Provide care for the families of war victims, improve their livelihoods, and provide psychological support to rebuild their lives, thereby promoting social cohesion and the values of coexistence and peace.

In conclusion, we assure everyone that we will be in a permanent meeting during the truce period. We will communicate with all parties and actors interested in the humanitarian situation and the suffering of civilians in Taiz. We will also do our utmost to bring views closer together and rebuild trust between the parties, hoping that Taiz governorate will be the gateway and key to a comprehensive peace in Yemen.

Signatories

1. Tamdeen Youth Foundation.

2. Improve Your Society Organization.

3.Yemen Without Conflict Organization.

4. Women and Children Development Center.

5. Scial Peace Promotion & Legal Protection.

6. Assistance for Response and Development.

7. Rescue Foundation for Human Development.

8. Inhadh for Youth Development Organization

9.National Organization Development Society.

10.Experts Organization for Development.

11. With Our Eyes Medical Developmental Organization.

12. Yemen Child & Youth Organization.

13. Change Horizons Forum