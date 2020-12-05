Yemen
Civil Society Letter to Congress on Yemen (04 Dec 2020)
In this letter, NRC and 29 organisations call on the United States Congress to speak out unequivocally on the humanitarian consequences for Yemen if plans to designate Ansar Allah as a terrorist organistion go ahead.
If this move goes ahead, a General License and exemptions must be issued to mitigate impacts on humanitarian aid operations and Yemeni civilian population. A designation without safeguards would exacerbate hunger in Yemen at a time when famine alarms have been sounded loudly. It will create insurmountable hurdles for delivering aid, criminalise aid workers and devastate Yemen’s economy.