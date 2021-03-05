Yemen
Cholera situation in Yemen, September 2020
Attachments
Highlights
In September 2020, the Ministry of Public Health and Population of Yemen reported a total 14 093 suspected cholera cases including 4 related deaths (case fatality rate: 0.03%) from 18 governorates.
The cumulative number of suspected cholera cases reported in Yemen from October 2016 to September 2020 is 2 477 240 including 3 958 related deaths with a case fatality ratio of 0.16%. During the second wave of this outbreak that started on 27 April 2017, the total number of suspected cholera cases were 2 451 413 including 3 829 related deaths with a case fatality ratio of 0.16%.
During year 2020, a total of 1 219 stool specimens were tested. Out of these, 126 were laboratory confirmed for Vibrio cholerae.
The 5 governorates with the highest cumulative attack rate per 10 000 were Amran (1 764.82), Sana’a (1 694.23), Al Mahwit (1 646.47), Al Bayda (1 481.38) and Al Hudaydah (1 155.85). The national attack rate is 870.30 per 10 000. The governorates with a high number of deaths are Hajjah (584), Ibb (514), Al Hudaydah (406) and Taizz (337).