Cholera situation in Yemen, September 2020

Highlights

In September 2020, the Ministry of Public Health and Population of Yemen reported a total 14 093 suspected cholera cases including 4 related deaths (case fatality rate: 0.03%) from 18 governorates.

The cumulative number of suspected cholera cases reported in Yemen from October 2016 to September 2020 is 2 477 240 including 3 958 related deaths with a case fatality ratio of 0.16%. During the second wave of this outbreak that started on 27 April 2017, the total number of suspected cholera cases were 2 451 413 including 3 829 related deaths with a case fatality ratio of 0.16%.

During year 2020, a total of 1 219 stool specimens were tested. Out of these, 126 were laboratory confirmed for Vibrio cholerae.