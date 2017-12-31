Cholera situation in Yemen, November 2017

Highlights

During the month of November 2017, the Ministry of Public Health and Population of Yemen reported a total 73,086 cholera cases including 33 associated deaths (CFR-0.05%).

The cumulative number of cholera cases reported in Yemen since October 2016 is 997,525 including 2,351 related deaths with a case fatality rate of 0.23%. The country experienced a second wave of this outbreak during the month of April and from 27 April to 30 November 2017, the total number of reported cases of cholera is 971,698 including 2,222 related deaths with a case fatality rate of 0.23%.

In November 2017, a steady and continuous decline in the number of reported cases has been observed, with a slight peak during week 46. In response to this continued decline in the reported cases, WHO is strengthening active surveillance and case finding in low reporting areas.