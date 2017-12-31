31 Dec 2017

Cholera situation in Yemen, November 2017

Infographic
from World Health Organization
Published on 30 Nov 2017 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.52 MB)

Highlights

  • During the month of November 2017, the Ministry of Public Health and Population of Yemen reported a total 73,086 cholera cases including 33 associated deaths (CFR-0.05%).

  • The cumulative number of cholera cases reported in Yemen since October 2016 is 997,525 including 2,351 related deaths with a case fatality rate of 0.23%. The country experienced a second wave of this outbreak during the month of April and from 27 April to 30 November 2017, the total number of reported cases of cholera is 971,698 including 2,222 related deaths with a case fatality rate of 0.23%.

  • In November 2017, a steady and continuous decline in the number of reported cases has been observed, with a slight peak during week 46. In response to this continued decline in the reported cases, WHO is strengthening active surveillance and case finding in low reporting areas.

  • The five governorates with the highest cumulative attack rates per 10,000 are Amran (825.3), Al Mahwit (783.8), Al Dhale’e (642.9), Abyan (493.0) and Sana’a (467.7); the national attack rate is 352.8 per 10,000. The Governorate with higher numbers of deaths are Al Hajjah (417), Ibb (285), Al Hudaydah (272) and Taizz(184).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

By Amy Benson

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.