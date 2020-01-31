Yemen
Cholera situation in Yemen, January 2020
Highlights
In January 2020, the Ministry of Public Health and Population of Yemen reported a total 35 512 suspected cholera cases including 13 related deaths (case fatality rate: 0.04%) from 22 governorates.
The cumulative number of suspected cholera cases reported in Yemen from October 2016 to January 2020 is 2 316 197 including 3910 related deaths with a case fatality rate of 0.17%. During the second wave of this outbreak that started on 27 April 2017, the total number of suspected cholera cases were 2 290 370 including 3781 related deaths with a case fatality rate of 0.17%.
During January 2020, a total of 192 stool specimens were tested. Out of these, 20 were laboratory confirmed for Vibrio cholerae.
The 5 governorates with the highest cumulative attack rate per 10 000 are Amran (1710.53), Al Mahwit (1610.21), Sana’a (1554.18), Al Bayda (1272.87) and Al Hudaydah (1065.71). The national attack rate is 813.13 per 10 000. The governorates with a high number of deaths are Hajjah (577), Ibb (507), Al Hudaydah (402) and Taizz (329).