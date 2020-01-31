Cholera situation in Yemen, January 2020

Highlights

In January 2020, the Ministry of Public Health and Population of Yemen reported a total 35 512 suspected cholera cases including 13 related deaths (case fatality rate: 0.04%) from 22 governorates.

The cumulative number of suspected cholera cases reported in Yemen from October 2016 to January 2020 is 2 316 197 including 3910 related deaths with a case fatality rate of 0.17%. During the second wave of this outbreak that started on 27 April 2017, the total number of suspected cholera cases were 2 290 370 including 3781 related deaths with a case fatality rate of 0.17%.

During January 2020, a total of 192 stool specimens were tested. Out of these, 20 were laboratory confirmed for Vibrio cholerae.