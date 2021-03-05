Cholera situation in Yemen, December 2020

In December 2020, the Ministry of Public Health and Population of Yemen reported a total 8 684 suspected cholera cases including 4 related deaths (case fatality rate: 0.05%) from 16 governorates.

The cumulative number of suspected cholera cases reported in Yemen from October 2016 to December 2020 is 2 510 806 including 3981 related deaths with a case fatality ratio of 0.16%. During the second wave of this outbreak that started on 27 April 2017, the total number of suspected cholera cases were 2 484 979 including 3852 related deaths with a case fatality ratio of 0.16%.

During year 2020, a total of 1347 stool specimens were tested. Out of these, 130 were laboratory confirmed for Vibrio cholerae.