Cholera situation in Yemen, December 2020
In December 2020, the Ministry of Public Health and Population of Yemen reported a total 8 684 suspected cholera cases including 4 related deaths (case fatality rate: 0.05%) from 16 governorates.
The cumulative number of suspected cholera cases reported in Yemen from October 2016 to December 2020 is 2 510 806 including 3981 related deaths with a case fatality ratio of 0.16%. During the second wave of this outbreak that started on 27 April 2017, the total number of suspected cholera cases were 2 484 979 including 3852 related deaths with a case fatality ratio of 0.16%.
During year 2020, a total of 1347 stool specimens were tested. Out of these, 130 were laboratory confirmed for Vibrio cholerae.
The 5 governorates with the highest cumulative attack rate per 10 000 were Amran (1780.86), Sana’a (1718.64), Al Mahwit (1661.80), Al Bayda (1524.79) and Al Hudaydah (1172.77). The national attack rate is 882.22 per 10 000. The governorates with a high number of deaths are Hajjah (585), Ibb (515), Al Hudaydah (409) and Taizz (339).