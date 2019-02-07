Cholera situation in Yemen, December 2018
Highlights
In December 2018, the Ministry of Public Health and Population of Yemen reported a total 47 310 suspected cholera cases including 86 related deaths (case fatality rate: 0.18%), from 20 governorates.
The cumulative number of suspected cholera cases reported in Yemen since October 2016 to December 2018 is 1 417 156 including 2 870 related deaths with a case fatality rate of 0.20%. The country experienced a second wave of this outbreak from 27 April 2017. The total number of suspected cholera cases reported during the second wave were 1 391 329 including 2 741 related deaths with a case fatality rate of 0.19%.
Since 27 April 2017, a total of 12 937 stool specimens were tested. Out of these, 4 319 were laboratory confirmed for Vibrio cholerae.
The 5 governorates with the highest cumulative attack rate per 10 000 are Amran (1 258.21), Al Mahwit (1087.47), Sana’a (781.53), Dahamar (704) and Al Dhale’e (652.50). The national attack rate is 493.95 per 10 000. The Governorate with high numbers of deaths are Hajjah (472), Ibb (371),
Al Hudaydah (343) and Taizz (221).