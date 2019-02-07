Cholera situation in Yemen, December 2018

Highlights

In December 2018, the Ministry of Public Health and Population of Yemen reported a total 47 310 suspected cholera cases including 86 related deaths (case fatality rate: 0.18%), from 20 governorates.

The cumulative number of suspected cholera cases reported in Yemen since October 2016 to December 2018 is 1 417 156 including 2 870 related deaths with a case fatality rate of 0.20%. The country experienced a second wave of this outbreak from 27 April 2017. The total number of suspected cholera cases reported during the second wave were 1 391 329 including 2 741 related deaths with a case fatality rate of 0.19%.

Since 27 April 2017, a total of 12 937 stool specimens were tested. Out of these, 4 319 were laboratory confirmed for Vibrio cholerae.