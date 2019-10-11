Cholera situation in Yemen, August 2019

Highlights

In August 2019, the Ministry of Public Health and Population of Yemen reported a total 73,575 suspected cholera cases including 58 related deaths (case fatality rate: 0.08%), from 21 governorates.

The cumulative number of suspected cholera cases reported in Yemen since October 2016 to August 2019 is 2,036,960 including 3,716 related deaths with a case fatality rate of 0.18%. The country experienced a second wave of this outbreak from 27 April 2017. The total number of suspected cholera cases reported during the second wave were 2,011,133 including 3,587 related deaths with a case fatality rate of 0.18%.

Since January 2019, a total of 7,943 stool specimens were tested. Out of these, 4,429 were laboratory confirmed for Vibrio cholerae.

The 5 governorates with the highest cumulative attack rate per 10,000 are Amran (1,602.13), Al Mahwit (1,474.79), Sana’a (1,295.78), Al Bayda (1,027.14) and Dahamar (957.61). The national attack rate is 713.99 per 10,000. The Governorate with high numbers of deaths are Hajjah (559), Ibb (486), Al Hudaydah (380) and Taizz (304).