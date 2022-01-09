Cholera situation in Yemen, April 2021

Highlights

In April 2021, the Ministry of Public Health and Population of Yemen reported a total 5120 suspected cholera cases including 3 related deaths from 19 governorates, with a case fatality ratio (CFR) of 0.06%.

The cumulative number of suspected cholera cases reported in Yemen from October 2016 to April 2021 is 2 538 677 including 3997 related deaths with a CFR of 0.16%. During the second wave of this outbreak that started on 27 April 2017, the total number of suspected cholera cases were 2 512 850 including 3868 related deaths with a CFR of 0.15%.

During 2021, a total of 151 stool specimens were tested. Out of these, 27 were laboratory confirmed for Vibrio cholerae. The results are pending for few of the samples.