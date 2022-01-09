Yemen
Cholera situation in Yemen, April 2021
Attachments
Highlights
In April 2021, the Ministry of Public Health and Population of Yemen reported a total 5120 suspected cholera cases including 3 related deaths from 19 governorates, with a case fatality ratio (CFR) of 0.06%.
The cumulative number of suspected cholera cases reported in Yemen from October 2016 to April 2021 is 2 538 677 including 3997 related deaths with a CFR of 0.16%. During the second wave of this outbreak that started on 27 April 2017, the total number of suspected cholera cases were 2 512 850 including 3868 related deaths with a CFR of 0.15%.
During 2021, a total of 151 stool specimens were tested. Out of these, 27 were laboratory confirmed for Vibrio cholerae. The results are pending for few of the samples.
The 5 governorates with the highest cumulative attack rate per 10 000 were Amran (1794.56), Sana'a (1742.76), Al Mahwit (1670.55), Al Bayda (1546.03) and Al Hudaydah (1184.17). The national attack rate is 892.11 per 10 000. The governorates with a high number of deaths are Hajjah (585), Ibb (515), Al Hudaydah (410) and Taizz (343).