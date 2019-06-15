Cholera situation in Yemen, April 2019

Highlights

In April 2019, the Ministry of Public Health and Population of Yemen reported a total 118 112 suspected cholera cases including 202 related deaths (case fatality rate: 0.17%), from 21 governorates.

The cumulative number of suspected cholera cases reported in Yemen since October 2016 to April 2019 is 1 704 246 including 3 438 related deaths with a case fatality rate of 0.20%. The country experienced a second wave of this outbreak from 27 April 2017. The total number of suspected cholera cases reported during the second wave were 1 678 419 including 3 309 related deaths with a case fatality rate of 0.20%.

Since January 2019, a total of 5 535 stool specimens were tested. Out of these, 2 915 were laboratory confirmed for Vibrio cholerae.