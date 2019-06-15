15 Jun 2019

Cholera situation in Yemen, April 2019

Infographic
from World Health Organization
Published on 30 Apr 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.4 MB)

Highlights

  • In April 2019, the Ministry of Public Health and Population of Yemen reported a total 118 112 suspected cholera cases including 202 related deaths (case fatality rate: 0.17%), from 21 governorates.

  • The cumulative number of suspected cholera cases reported in Yemen since October 2016 to April 2019 is 1 704 246 including 3 438 related deaths with a case fatality rate of 0.20%. The country experienced a second wave of this outbreak from 27 April 2017. The total number of suspected cholera cases reported during the second wave were 1 678 419 including 3 309 related deaths with a case fatality rate of 0.20%.

  • Since January 2019, a total of 5 535 stool specimens were tested. Out of these, 2 915 were laboratory confirmed for Vibrio cholerae.

  • The 5 governorates with the highest cumulative attack rate per 10 000 are Amran (1 465.95), Al Mahwit (1 277.94), Sana’a (1 016.09), Dahamar (825.93) and Al Bayda (802.92). The national attack rate is 595.87per 10 000. The Governorate with high numbers of deaths are Hajjah (522),
    Ibb (458), Al Hudaydah (363) and Taizz (272).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.