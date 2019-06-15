Cholera situation in Yemen, April 2019
Highlights
In April 2019, the Ministry of Public Health and Population of Yemen reported a total 118 112 suspected cholera cases including 202 related deaths (case fatality rate: 0.17%), from 21 governorates.
The cumulative number of suspected cholera cases reported in Yemen since October 2016 to April 2019 is 1 704 246 including 3 438 related deaths with a case fatality rate of 0.20%. The country experienced a second wave of this outbreak from 27 April 2017. The total number of suspected cholera cases reported during the second wave were 1 678 419 including 3 309 related deaths with a case fatality rate of 0.20%.
Since January 2019, a total of 5 535 stool specimens were tested. Out of these, 2 915 were laboratory confirmed for Vibrio cholerae.
The 5 governorates with the highest cumulative attack rate per 10 000 are Amran (1 465.95), Al Mahwit (1 277.94), Sana’a (1 016.09), Dahamar (825.93) and Al Bayda (802.92). The national attack rate is 595.87per 10 000. The Governorate with high numbers of deaths are Hajjah (522),
Ibb (458), Al Hudaydah (363) and Taizz (272).