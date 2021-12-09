Children Among Five Civilians Injured in Missile Attack on IOM-Managed Displacement Site in Yemen

Ma’rib – Four children and one woman were injured in a dawn attack on Al Hamma displacement site, a camp for internally displaced persons managed by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Ma’rib Al Wadi district.

IOM urgently calls on all parties to the conflict to respect International Humanitarian Law and protect civilian lives.

“Families have fled for their lives and come to this site to seek safety from ongoing hostilities. Civilians should never be a target,” said IOM Yemen’s Chief of Mission, Christa Rottensteiner.

The injured have been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. One is in a critical condition. IOM teams are ensuring that the affected family receives the medical care required and other urgent assistance is provided.

Al Hamma displacement site hosts nearly 250 households – roughly 1,500 people. IOM has provided shelter, essential relief items and water, sanitation and hygiene services here since 2019. No IOM staff were injured in the incident.

For more information, please contact Angela Wells at IOM Yemen, Email: awells@iom.int, Tel: +967 730 552233 or IOM Yemen’s Communications Team at iomyemenmediacomm@iom.int