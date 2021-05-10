Child Protection Case Management Guidance during Covid-19 Yemen

Introduction

Child Protection Area of Responsibility (CP AoR) in Yemen and the case management working group (CMWG) developed this Case Management Guidance for COVID-19 that aims to guide and harmonize the Inter-Agency response of child protection actors. This guidance aims to keep supporting children already assisted within the case management services as well to provide support to new cases that might arose due to COVID-19.

All child protection actors should keep in mind the following priorities during a disease outbreak while delivering case management: