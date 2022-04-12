Child Protection AoR Achievements in 2021

SUPPORT RESILIENCE BUILDING ACTIVITIES FOR BOYS, GIRLS AND CAREGIVERS

Mental Health and Psychosocial Support was provided to 615,592 people, including 489,953 children (248,711 boys; 240,942 girls) and 125,939 of the children caregivers (49,834 males; 76,105 females) in 20 governorates through a network of fixed and mobile child friendly spaces to help them overcome the immediate and limit long-term consequences of their exposure to violence

CRITICAL CHILD PROTECTION SERVICES

Through the Critical Services activity, CP AoR supported the referral and provision of critical services to children in 20 Governorates, including facilitating access to life-saving health services for the most vulnerable children. 16,908 children (6,356 girls; 10,552 boys) were received services. These services include victims’ assistance for (443 girls; 734 boys).