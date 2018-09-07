CEOs of major NGOs call on Secretary General to demand a ceasefire ahead of peace talks in Yemen

Dear Mr. Secretary-General:

As you know, Yemen is the largest humanitarian disaster in the world, and it remains at grave risk of worsening further should the status quo not change radically. Even by the grim standards of this war, the past month has been a new low, one of the deadliest for civilians since the conflict began; 450 civilians – including over 100 children – were killed by fighting in just the first nine days of August. August also saw particularly brutal and brazen attacks that hit a bus full of school children, a busy market and hospital, and families trying to flee the fighting.

Faced with the ongoing belligerence of parties to the conflict – whose recent escalation in violence indicates the ongoing pursuit of a military solution – the efforts of UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths to bring parties to the table for peace talks have been nothing short of heroic, and his consultations this week represent the best hope for peace that Yemen has seen in over two years. We are encouraged by Griffiths’ efforts to also ensure that the process is inclusive, as a sustainable solution to the conflict will not be possible without the voices of those most affected – especially women and young Yemenis. Yet the ongoing reckless disregard for civilian life by all parties to the conflict – as documented most recently by the UN’s Group of Eminent Experts last month – not only carries a devastating human cost; it risks undermining Griffiths’ vital work before it even gets off the ground.

We strongly urge you to use your unique position, including the weight of the United Nations as the guardian of the rules-based international system, to issue a public statement demanding all parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire, to end the ongoing violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law, and to engage in good faith with the peace process led by the UN Special Envoy. What Yemen needs most right now is a ceasefire by all parties to the conflict, to spare Yemen’s beleaguered civilians from further violence and give this week’s consultations in Geneva time and space to mature and progress.

The worsening situation on the ground makes clear that Yemen can’t wait for the parties to come to their senses. The collapse of the Yemeni rial risks pushing millions more civilians into starvation. In the face of a third wave of cholera, the ongoing refusal by the Yemeni government to pay public sector workers also accelerates the collapse of health and sanitation systems, and steals the right to education from an entire generation of Yemeni children.

The UN system and humanitarian organisations alone cannot stem this catastrophe. Ultimately, only a political solution will end the crisis in Yemen. But until that political solution is achieved, the international community must use all diplomatic means to demand that parties to the conflict comply with the repeated requests made by the UN Security Council to end violations against civilians, and to stop exacerbating the humanitarian crisis with obstructions to humanitarian and commercial access and the denial of public sector salary payments.

It must be made clear to all parties to the conflict that there will be no impunity for their continued violations. In this regard, we welcomed your public call for an independent investigation into the August 9th airstrike on a school bus full of children in Sa’ada, and we urge you to call upon all members of the UN Human Rights Council to renew and strengthen the mandate of the Group of Eminent Experts to investigate violations of human rights and international humanitarian law. We take note of the Saudi/UAE-led coalition’s recent acknowledgement of “mistakes” leading to the deaths of these dozens of children, however we are seriously concerned that the coalition’s internal investigations remain inadequate and requires greater impartiality and transparency.

Our community of civil society, rights and humanitarian organizations - many of whom are working in partnership with UN agencies and carrying out lifesaving assistance in Yemen - stand ready to support and amplify your engagement on this issue, to help end the devastation in Yemen.

Yours sincerely,