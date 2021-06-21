Yemen

CCCM Yemen IDP Hosting Site Typologies

Format
Manual and Guideline
Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

This document describes the CCCM Cluster’s classification of the various types of sites in Yemen.

Site typologies shall be defined by:

  1. Settlement types

a. Spontaneous settlement – most common type in Yemen. The site is established or formed by IDPs self-settling in open-air land that they have no legal claim to, in some occasions with the involvement of non-experienced actors without proper planning. The site infrastructure is not established prior to the arrival.

b. Collective center – a pre-existing building (school, religious building, warehouse, any public building, and others) that was not built to accommodate IDPs but modified for that purpose.

c. Planned camp – established by the government and/or accountable humanitarian actors and to the extent possible, meet the minimum SPHERE standards. The site infrastructure is established before the arrival of IDPs

d. Mixed-type gathering – a location that combines characteristics of more than one of the three above types. This type includes unfinished buildings.

Related Content