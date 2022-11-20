CCCM Yemen - Field Mission Report, West Coast 24th -27th October

Objective of the mission:

The mission to the West Coast aims to assess and better understand the situation of managed IDP sites and to a lesser degree unmanaged IDP sites, in this Hub by National Cluster. The mission used a mixed methodology of KII with partners and ExU, FGD with community members and stakeholders, and general observations to monitor response gaps, needs, and potential improvements or challenges encounter by site management agencies.

A secondary data review using site reports will be used to verify and support findings from the visit.