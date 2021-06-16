CCCM Guidance note on eviction response

The mechanism described below is a tri-cluster initiative led by the CCCM Cluster through strong collaboration with the Protection and Shelter clusters. Joint information/socialization sessions accompany this note.

This note provides general guidance on harmonizing the response regarding situations related to evictions of people from IDP hosting sites. Implementation in terms of specific activities related to the community will be led by the CCCM Cluster partners in collaboration with relevant other cluster partners while negotiations with authorities, land-owners and alike will be led by the relevant CCCM coordination teams and UNHCR as cluster lead-agency. In case of evictions from private houses, this should be referred to the Protection cluster which will evaluate the cases and respond/refer as appropriate.

Overall guiding steps

• In some situations, evictions may take place before appropriate actions are made by the eviction task force/key actors. Therefore, CCCM and protection partners should always engage the community leaders in nominating focal points that can be contacted for tracking the communities’ movement and providing timely assistance to the most vulnerable in the location(s) where they settle

• Eviction cases, verbal threats and formal notices, shall be reported by CCCM cluster partners to the CCCM subnational coordinators on a bi-monthly basis through the eviction tracking matrix template. This will be compiled at the national level

• The CCCM subnational coordinators shall update the eviction matrix every two weeks. The CCCM subnational coordinator will share the compiled eviction matrix on a regular basis with the ICWG and national CCCM cluster coordination team and the adequate multi-sector response will be determined

• With regards to eviction notices or evictions which are deemed by CCCM and Protection as imminent, the CCCM subnational coordinator will call for an eviction response task force composed of OCHA, Protection, Shelter and as relevant any other subnational cluster coordinator required to mobilize a response

• The task force, specifically CCCM (along with the cluster lead agency as relevant), OCHA and Protection will engage in negotiations with authorities and landowners on behalf of the CCCM partner and will mobilize a response according to negotiation results on a case by case basis

• CCCM teams at site level should inform Protection teams of the eviction threat/notification received by the community in an IDP hosting site

• HLP partner should be engaged in all cases where this specialist support is needed. Coordination between the HLP partner, CCCM partner, CCCM Cluster and Protection Cluster is required before any action is taken. This coordination should determine and/or trigger the support of the HLP partner where required.

• In case no protection team is available in the site, the CCCM partner should refer to the CCCM subnational coordinator