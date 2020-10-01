CCCM Guidance note on eviction response

The mechanism described below is a tri-cluster initiative led by the CCCM Cluster through strong collaboration with the Protection and Shelter clusters. Joint information/socialization sessions accompany this note.

This note provides general guidance on harmonizing the response regarding situations related to evictions of people from IDP hosting sites. Implementation in terms of specific activities related to the community will be led by the CCCM Cluster partners in collaboration with relevant other cluster partners while negotiations with authorities, land-owners and alike will be led by the relevant CCCM coordination teams and UNHCR as cluster lead-agency. In case of evictions from private houses, this should be referred to the Protection cluster which will evaluate the cases and respond/refer as appropriate.