CCCM Cluster Yemen Strategy - June 2021

Background and Context

As of May 2021, an estimated 1 million displaced Yemenis have settled in 1,696 spontaneous, unplanned sites and require support to ensure their protection and meet their basic needs. The locations, population size and characteristics of these sites change over time as the conflict progresses.

Findings from field data show that 76% of IDP sites lack formal land tenancy agreements, which sometimes leads to eviction threats, compromising humanitarian access, and increases the risks of secondary displacements. Furthermore, sites in Yemen remain vulnerable to other risk factors of re-displacement, as 32% of sites are at risk of flooding, and about 48% of people in IDP hosting sites are within 5 km of areas of active hostilities.

Sites also lack services. Data show that more than half of the sites are not reached by the humanitarian actors, and 93% of camp-like settings across the country lack basic services, such as - food distributions, protection assistance, WASH facilities, durable shelters, education, access to livelihood opportunities, etc., and 83% face critical services gaps.

To respond to the growing displacements, the CCCM Cluster was activated in July 2019, under the leadership of UNHCR, to improve the coordination of multi--sectoral responses at site level, raise the quality of interventions and monitor humanitarian services in communal settings. This objective is to be achieved through the establishment of appropriate linkages with national authorities and other stakeholders and building their capacities.

The CCCM Cluster is based in Sana’a and has six regional coordination mechanisms (sub-national Clusters) in Sana’a, Sa’ada, Al-Hudeydah, Ibb, Marib, and Aden.

Furthermore the Cluster is supported by thirteen Area-Based Coordinators (in Aden/Al Dhale’e, Al Mukalla, Al Mukha, Lahj, Taizz, West Coast, Abs, Al Jawf, Sa’ada,

Amran, Dhamar, Sana’a) with defined ToRs that fall under the technical supervision of the sub-national Cluster coordinators of their respective AoRs, and generally under the lead of the Cluster Coordination Team.

The Cluster Strategy presented herewith is a living document that will be adapted to the evolving situation and needs.