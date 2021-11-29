CCCM Cluster Yemen - Situation Report - Referral and Escalation System Report - November 2021

GENERAL UPDATES

• Recent developments in Al-Hudaydah and Marib have caused further onward displacement to existing and new sites. Over 44 newly reported sites are currently being verified. The latest escalations in Northern Taizz are expected to cause onward displacement to existing sites.

• Food, health, and nutrition service shortage in Harf Sufyan led to a spike in malnutrition cases, with more than 160 suspected cases.

• Al-Dhale'e saw a reduction in the number of violent eviction threats.

• The start of the winter season in Sana'a governorate has created a dire need for winterization and emergency shelter kits.

• In Southern Al-Hudaydah, rapid response mechanism (RRM) kits' distributions are ongoing by the Danish Refugee Council and Vision Hope International. However, partners' access to IDP sites in Al-Tuhayta is shrinking