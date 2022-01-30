CCCM Cluster Yemen - Situation Report - Referral and Escalation System Report - December 2021

GENERAL UPDATES

• Harf Sufyan, a remote district in Amran governorate, is facing food shortage reported as the main complaint from the IDPs with only 22 of the 530 registered IDPs families in the sites who receive monthly Food Assistance from CARE under WFP. As well in Sana'a and Marib governorates, food gaps are reported by IDP hosting sites as main priority.

• Ongoing hostilities in Al-Hudaydah, Taizz, Marib and Shabwah governorates caused an influx of IDPs in Marib, Ibb, and Taiz, exacerbating existing humanitarian needs, particularly for women and children.

• IDPs in Al-Eitizaz site and Hamdan district in Sana'a governorate, and in Majzar district in Marib governorate stopped receiving water after suspension of the water supply. • In the colder highlands of Yemen, IDPs in sites are in dire need for winterization assistance. This need was particularly reported in Sana'a, Dhamar, Ibb, and Taiz.

• In Al Dhale', eviction threats to 258HH have been temporarily neutralized by the Executive Unit and a new relocation land has been identified.

• Due to lack of humanitarian presence, Al Bayda SCMCHA Branch encouraged humanitarian organizations to establish presence there as the security situation has improved