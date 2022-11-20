CCCM Cluster Yemen - Situation Report (October 2022)

Cluster Situation Report

In 2022, the CCCM cluster noticed an increase of population from January to June. Since June the trend is a light decrease of population in sites, with only 2.3%. 52% of the population in sites are covered by CCCM site management approaches, when only 31% of the sites are covered. These site management approaches are mainly under mobile team. From the Sites Typology guidelines, approved by the CCCM SAG, CCCM partners should focus their intervention to the largest sites and not put the priority to IDP locations under 20 households, unless this could be covered under Mobile Teams Area Based Approach. IDP locations represent 20% of the number of Sites in Yemen but only 2% of the IDPs in sites.