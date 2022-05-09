CCCM Cluster Yemen - Situation Report (CCCM March 2022)

Active hostilities

Since the beginning of the conflict, an estimated 1.6 million people have been displaced to 2,340 IDP sites This month, reports of airstrikes in Abs district in Hajjah targeted a residential area in Matwalah sub-district and Al Suqaf village where some IDPs were injured.

Furthermore, recent escalations in the western districts of Taiz has displaced 35 families to Maqbanah District.

Service provision

The area coordinator in Amran reported 130 families in need for national IDs to facilitate their access to assistance. The issue was referred to the protection partner in Amran and awaiting their response. In the meanwhile, the CCCM team conducted an awareness campaign on the importance of ID documentation and the procedure of issuing national IDs.

In nine IDP sites in Aden, ACTED CCCM team distributed 500 emergency shelter kits from the IOM shelter stock.

NRC FSL sector distributed the third round of UCT to 2,143 IDPs in Az-Zuhrah under cash for food.

DRC shelter sector distributed shelter and NFI kits to 31 IDPs affected by airstrike and fire incidents in Abs.

UNICEF has started construction of 700 latrines for IDP families referred by JAAHD’s CCCM team in Kedf Alsharqi site in Az Zuhra district. Likewise, CARE is planning to target 588 families referred by JAAHD for six rounds of CASH assistance. Furthermore, after coordination with FSAC and WASH clusters, IMMPO will rehabilitate two water schemes and target 460 families with six rounds of CASH assistance in Rub Alsaham sub-district in Az Zuhra.

In Al Salam IDP site, SDF supported IDPs with gardening spaces. Some of the gardens have already started to produce crops, such as mint leaves, spring onions, and tomatoes. IDPs stated that they need agricultural fertilizers and pesticides to improve the production.