Yemen
CCCM Cluster Yemen: Communications Strategy 2021
Attachments
The strategy outlined below has been developed based on the CCCM Cluster Strategy 2021, in consultation with the CCCM Cluster SAG, and reflects the current state and challenges related to CCCM interventions in Yemen for the coming year, and proposed communications modalities to raise awareness on the impact and relevance of the CCCM Cluster activities targeting IDPs living in hosting sites in Yemen.
Objectives
Raise awareness about the situation of displaced Yemenis in the country
Increase awareness about the overall humanitarian situation in Yemen, with specific focus and recognition of the Camp Coordination and Camp Management activities
Increase visibility of the CCCM information products - Let broader audiences familiarize with the work of CCCM through a simplification of terminology and figures, human interest stories, infographics, and comms products (including social media products)
Build trust in CCCM work through posts, stories, articles on actions undertaken by cluster partners (immediate response on newly displaced, coordination with other clusters and authorities on life-saving services, working to improve resilience of IDPs living in hosting sites, community participation and mobilization)
Advocate for the increase of funding to cover the main needs through strategic messaging, public information products and stakeholder’s engagement