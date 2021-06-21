CCCM Cluster Yemen: Advocacy Strategy 2021

The Yemen CCCM Cluster Strategy identifies a number of barriers which currently prevent CCCM partners from delivering their mandate of ensuring the protection and meeting the basic needs of IDP populations living in sites. As such, the CCCM Cluster Advocacy Strategy aims to present common positions and advocacy work streams, through which both the CCCM Cluster Coordination Team and CCCM Cluster partners can make efforts to address these issues and improve the protection and access to basic services of IDP communities.

The strategy outlined below has been developed based on the CCCM Cluster Strategy 2021, in consultation with the CCCM Cluster SAG, and reflects the current understanding of the issues affecting CCCM interventions in Yemen for the coming year, and proposed modalities for the escalation of critical gaps.

The CCCM Cluster Strategy identifiesthe following key issues which are currently impeding CCCM partners programmatic implementation:

1) IDP hosting sites lack services. More than half of sites are not reached by humanitarian actors, and 93% of camp-like settings in Yemen lack basic services (food distributions, protection assistance, WASH facilities, health posts, durable shelters, education, access to livelihood opportunities, etc.);

2) Sites lack formal land tenancy agreements, which can lead to eviction threats, compromising humanitarian access, and increasing the risks of secondary displacements;

3) The mandate of the CCCM Cluster is, through building linkages with key stakeholders and building capacities, to improve:

- The coordination of multi-sectoral responses at the site level; - The quality of interventions at the site level; - The monitoring of humanitarian services in communal settings.

Advocacy can be seen as a key tool in a multi-facetted approach to addressing critical issues and supporting quality CCCM partner interventions across Yemen