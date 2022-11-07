Cash Consortium of Yemen - Flash Update 56: YER Exchange Rate Volatility October Week 2 & Week 3

Key findings:

• The IRG vs DFA exchange rate variation currently stands at a 584 YER difference.

• The exchange rate in the IRG areas is continuing to depreciate after a small appreciation in April 2022. While the exchange rate in DFA areas is appreciating from 600 in spring 2022 to 562 in October 2022. This has been consistent and shown little fluctuation over the previous months.

• The range between the maximum and minimum value of the exchange rate from Oct W2 & W3, in the South shrank from 63 to 62 YER, indicating a stability across exchange shops in IRG areas, and in the North it stayed the same at 6 YER, indicating a stability across exchange shops in the DFA area.

• Both Southern Hudaydah and Sana’a City have the highest exchange rates in IRG areas and DFA areas, respectively