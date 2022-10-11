Cash Consortium of Yemen - Flash Update 54: YER Exchange Rate Volatility September Week 2 & Week 3

Key findings:

• The IRG vs DFA exchange rate variation currently stands at a 582 YER difference.

• The exchange rate in the IRG areas is continuing to depreciate after a small appreciation in April 2022. While the exchange rate in DFA areas has stabilized after appreciating from 600 YER earlier this year.

• The range between the maximum and minimum value of the exchange rate from Sep W2 & W3, in the South expanded from 50 to 85 YER, indicating a sligh volatility across exchange shops in IRG areas, and in the North it stayed the same at 6 YER, indicating a stability across exchange shops in the areas of interest.

• In IRG areas, Southern Hudaydah is continuing to have the highest exchange rate. While in the DFA areas, Sana’a City has the highest exchange rate.