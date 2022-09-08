Cash Consortium of Yemen - Flash Update 51: YER Exchange Rate Volatility July Week 4 & August Week 1

Key findings:

• The IRG vs DFA exchange rate variation currently stands at a 614 YER difference.

• The exchange rate in the IRG areas is continuing to depreciate after a small appreciation in April 2022. While the exchange rate in DFA areas has stabilized after appreciating from 600 YER earlier this year.

• The range between the maximum and minimum value of the exchange rate from Jul W4 to Aug W1, in the South shrank from 118 to 58 YER, indicating a slight volatility across exchange shops in IRG areas, and in the North a negligible difference of 1 YER was found, indicating a stability across exchange shops in the areas of interests.

• In IRG areas, Abyan has the lowest exchange rate; in contrast, Southern Hudaydah has the highest exchange rate.