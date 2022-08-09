Cash Consortium of Yemen - Flash Update 50: YER Exchange Rate Volatility July Week 3

Key findings

The IRG vs DFA exchange rate variation currently stands at a 582 YER difference.

The exchange rate in the IRG areas is continuing to depreciate after a small appreciation in April 2022. While the exchange rate in DFA areas has stabilized after appreciating from 600 YER earlier this year.

The range between the maximum and minimum value of the exchange rate of July W3 in the South is 44 YER, indicating a slight volatility across exchange shops in IRG areas, and in the North is 3 YER, indicating a stability across exchange shops in the areas of interests.