Yemen

Cash Consortium of Yemen - Flash Update 50: YER Exchange Rate Volatility July Week 3

Infographic
Sources
Posted
Originally published

Key findings

  • The IRG vs DFA exchange rate variation currently stands at a 582 YER difference.

  • The exchange rate in the IRG areas is continuing to depreciate after a small appreciation in April 2022. While the exchange rate in DFA areas has stabilized after appreciating from 600 YER earlier this year.

  • The range between the maximum and minimum value of the exchange rate of July W3 in the South is 44 YER, indicating a slight volatility across exchange shops in IRG areas, and in the North is 3 YER, indicating a stability across exchange shops in the areas of interests.

  • There was no data collection during week 2 of July 2022 as it was during the Eid Al-Adha holiday

Related Content