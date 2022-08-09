Cash Consortium of Yemen - Flash Update 50: YER Exchange Rate Volatility July Week 3

Key findings
-
The IRG vs DFA exchange rate variation currently stands at a 582 YER difference.
-
The exchange rate in the IRG areas is continuing to depreciate after a small appreciation in April 2022. While the exchange rate in DFA areas has stabilized after appreciating from 600 YER earlier this year.
-
The range between the maximum and minimum value of the exchange rate of July W3 in the South is 44 YER, indicating a slight volatility across exchange shops in IRG areas, and in the North is 3 YER, indicating a stability across exchange shops in the areas of interests.
-
There was no data collection during week 2 of July 2022 as it was during the Eid Al-Adha holiday