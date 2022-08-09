Yemen

Cash Consortium of Yemen - Flash Update 49: YER Exchange Rate Volatility June Week 4 & July Week 1

Key findings:

  • The IRG vs DFA exchange rate variation currently stands at a 577 YER difference.

  • The exchange rate in the IRG areas is continuing to depreciate after a small appreciation in April 2022. While the exchange rate in the DFA areas appreciated after having stayed consistent, around 600 YER, over the past year.

  • The range between the maximum and minimum value of the exchange rate from June W4 to July W1 expanded in the South from 118 to 167 YER, indicating a volatility across exchange shops in IRG areas, and in the North from 0 to 1 YER indicating a stability across exchange shops in the areas of interests.

  • Southern Hudaydah is continuing to have the highest exchange rate among IRG areas.

