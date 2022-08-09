Cash Consortium of Yemen - Flash Update 49: YER Exchange Rate Volatility June Week 4 & July Week 1

Key findings:

The IRG vs DFA exchange rate variation currently stands at a 577 YER difference.

The exchange rate in the IRG areas is continuing to depreciate after a small appreciation in April 2022. While the exchange rate in the DFA areas appreciated after having stayed consistent, around 600 YER, over the past year.

The range between the maximum and minimum value of the exchange rate from June W4 to July W1 expanded in the South from 118 to 167 YER, indicating a volatility across exchange shops in IRG areas, and in the North from 0 to 1 YER indicating a stability across exchange shops in the areas of interests.