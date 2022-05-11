Cash Consortium of Yemen - Flash Update 44: YER Exchange Rate Volatility April Week 2 & Week 3

Key findings:

• The IRG vs DFA exchange rate variation currently stands at a 374 YER difference.

• The exchange rate in both IRG & DFA areas continuing to appreciate from week to another.

• The range between the maximum and minimum value of the exchange rate from Apr W2 to W3 shrank in the South from 222 to 180 YER, indicating a slight stability across exchange shops in IRG areas, and the exchange rate in the North shrank as well from 20 to 7 YER indicating stability across exchange shops in the areas of interests.

• During Ramadan, there have increased economic activities and increased remittances which is leading to some of the exchange volatility in addition to the recent political events.

• Taizz has the highest exchange rate, while Marib has the lowest exchange rate among all the IRG areas.