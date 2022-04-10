Cash Consortium of Yemen - Flash Update 42: YER Exchange Rate Volatility March Week 2 & Week 3

Key findings:

• The IRG vs DFA exchange rate variation currently stands at a 658 YER difference.

• The exchange rate in IRG areas continues to depreciate after the appreciation of the currencies purchasing power in January 2022.

• The range between the maximum and minimum value of the exchange rate from Mar W2 to W3 shrank in the South from 57 to 23 YER, indicating stability across exchange shops in IRG areas, and the exchange rate in the North expanded from 3 to 5 YER indicating a slight volatility across exchange shops in the areas of interests.

• Taizz has the highest exchange rate, while Al Hudaydah has the lowest exchange rate among all the IRG areas.