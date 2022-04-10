Cash Consortium of Yemen - Flash Update 41: YER Exchange Rate Volatility February Week 4 & March Week 1

Key findings:

• The IRG vs DFA exchange rate variation currently stands at a 650 YER difference.

• The exchange rate in IRG areas continues to depreciate after the appreciation of the currencies purchasing power in January 2022.

• The range between the maximum and minimum value of the exchange rate from Feb W4 to Mar W1 shrank in the South from 105 to 85 YER, indicating a slight stability across exchange shops in IRG areas, and the exchange rate in the North shrank from 4 to 2 YER indicating stabilty across exchange shops in the areas of interests.

• Marib has the highest exchange rate, while Al Dhalee has the lowest exchange rate among all the IRG areas.