Cash Consortium of Yemen - Flash Update 36: YER Exchange Rate Volatility December Week 2 & Week 3

Key findings:

• The IRG vs DFA exchange rate variation currently stands at a 687 YER difference.

• The exchange rate in IRG areas is continuing to appreciate after it reached 1583 YER.

• The range between the maximum and minimum value of the exchange rate from Dec W2 to Dec W3 expanded in the South from 655 to 525 YER, indicating continued variance across exchange shops in IRG areas, while the exchange rate in the North expanded from 1 to 2 YER, indicating slight volatility in areas of interests.

• The leadership of the Yemeni Central Bank in Aden has changed and that may impact the confidence of the exchange rate in the coming weeks.