Yemen
Cash Consortium of Yemen - Flash Update 34: YER Exchange Rate Volatility November Week 2 & Week 3
Key findings:
- The IRG vs DFA exchange rate variation currently stands at a 916 YER difference.
- The exchange rate in IRG areas continues to depreciate and has exceeded the 1500 YER threshold. This potential- ly contributing to the wide fluctuation in prices.
- The range between the maximum and minimum value of the exchange rate from Nov W2 to Nov W3 expanded in the South from 175 to 192 YER, indicating continued variance across exchange shops in IRG areas, while the exchange rate in the North shrank from 2 to 1 YER, indicating an appreciation in areas of interests.
- The proximity to conflict lines may impact the local economies, leading to new values in the coming Flash
- Updates.