Cash Consortium of Yemen - Flash Update 32: YER Exchange Rate Volatility October Week 4 & November Week 1

Key findings:

• The IRG vs DFA exchange rate variation currently stands at a 851 YER difference.

• The exchange rate in IRG areas continues to depreciate and has exceeded the 1500 YER threshold. This potentially contributing to the wide fluctuation in prices.

• The range between the maximum and minimum value of the exchange rate from Oct W4 to Nov W1 expanded in the South from 130 to 176 YER, indicating continued variance across exchange shops in IRG areas, while the exchange rate in the North shrank from 3 to 1 YER, indicating an appreciation in areas of interests.

• The movement of conflict lines may impact the exchange rate used in local economies, leading to new averages in the coming Flash Updates.