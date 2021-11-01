Cash Consortium of Yemen - Flash Update 32: YER Exchange Rate Volatility October Week 2 & Week 3

Key findings:

• The IRG vs DFA exchange rate variation currently stands at a 707 YER difference.

• The exchange rate in IRG areas continues to depreciate and has exceeded the 1300 YER threshold. This potentially contributing to the wide fluctuation in prices.

• The range between the maximum and minimum value of the exchange rate from Oct W2 to W3 expanded in the South from 101 to 130 YER, indicating continued variance across exchange shops in IRG areas, while the exchange rate in the North stayed the same at 3 YER, indicating a consistent in areas of interests.

• Increased attentions and more aggresive policies may be needed to diminish additional depreciation.