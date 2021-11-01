Cash Consortium of Yemen - Flash Update 31: YER Exchange Rate Volatility September Week 4 & October Week 1

• The IRG vs DFA exchange rate variation currently stands at a 595 YER difference.

• The exchange rate in IRG areas continues to be volatile and exceeded 1150 YER. This is possibly contributing to the wide fluctuation in prices.

• The range between the maximum and minimum value of the exchange rate from Sep W4 to Oct W1 Shrank in the South from 143 to 85 YER, indicating a decrease in volatility, while the exchange rate in the North Shrank from 5 to 3 YER, indicating a decrease in volatility.

• Additional monetray policies are being considered by decision makers to address the deminishing value of the IRG exchange rate.