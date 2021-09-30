Cash Consortium of Yemen - Flash Update 29: YER Exchange Rate Volatility August Week 4 & September Week 1

Key findings:

Methodology: The analysis is predicated on assessing the averages of exchange rates between the spheres of influence for both actors. Enumerators were told to assess three exchange shops per district. However, due to travel constraints and the size of towns where enumerators are present, assessing three shops daily may not be possible.

• The IRG vs DFA exchange rate variation currently stands at a 460 YER difference.

• The exchange rate in IRG areas continues to be volatile and exceeded a 1000 after a brief appreciation last two weeks. This is possibly contributing to the wide fluctuation in prices.

• The range between the maximum and minimum value of the exchange rate from Aug W4 to Sep W1 expanded in the South from 103 to 107 YER, indicating an increase in volatility, while the exchange rate in the North expanded from 3 to 5 YER, indicating a slightly increase in volatility.

• Additional monetary constraints by decision makers may impact the future exchange rates; these impacts will be monitored in future outputs.