Cash Consortium of Yemen - Flash Update 24: YER Exchange Rate Volatility June Week 2 & June Week 3

Key findings:

  • The IRG vs DFA exchange rate variation currently stands at a 344 YER difference.
  • The exchange rate in IRG areas continues to be volatile and has increased to above 900 after a brief appreciation in April. This is possibly contributing to the wide fluctuation in prices.
  • The range between the maximum and minimum value of the exchange rate from June W2 to June W3 expanded in the South from 13 to 15 YER, indicating a slight increase in volatility, while the exchange rate in the North shrank from 3 to 2 YER, indicating a slightly increased stability.
  • Additional monetary constraints by decision makers may impact the future exchange rates; these impacts will be monitored in future outputs.
