Cash Consortium of Yemen - Flash Update 21: YER Exchange Rate Volatility April Week 4 & May Week 1

Key findings:

• The IRG vs DFA exchange rate variation currently stands at a 309 YER difference. From the South to the North there has been a 52% increase, with a 34% decrease from North to South.

• The exchange rate in IRG areas continues to be volatile and has increased to above 900 after a brief appreciation in April.

This is possibly contributing to the wide fluctuation in prices.

• The range between the maximum and minimum value of the exchange rate from Apr W4 to May W1 shrank in the North from 4 to 3 YER and expanded in South from 15 to 20 YER. The expanding range indicates more volatility in the exchange marketplace from month to month.

• Flooding has occurred throughout Yemen causing new challenges for internal travel and trade.

• Ongoing testing and vaccination programs throughout the world may lead to improved economic conditions in Yemen.