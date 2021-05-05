Cash Consortium of Yemen - Flash Update 20: YER Exchange Rate Volatility March Week 4 & April Week 1

Key findings:

• The IRG vs DFA exchange rate variation currently stands at a 276 YER difference. There has been a 46% increase from the South to the North, with a 32% decrease from North to South.

• The exchange rate in IRG areas continues to be volatile and has decreased after reaching the 900 YER mark, after a brief appreciation in the middle of January. This is possibly contributing to the wide fluctuation in prices.

• The range between the maximum and minimum value of the exchange rate from Mar W4 to Apr W1 shrank in the South from 62 to 46 YER. The shrinking range indicates less volatility in the exchange marketplace from month to month.

• While remittances are continuing to hold relatively steady, remittance payments have not returned to pre-COVID levels.

• Continued instability in the world markets, as well as restrictions on travel, could potentially hinder any short term appreciation of the YER.