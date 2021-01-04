Yemen

Cash Consortium of Yemen - Flash Update 13: YER Exchange Rate Volatility December Week 2 & Week 3

Key findings:

  • The IRG vs DFA exchange rate variation currently stands at a 176 YER difference. From the South to the North side there has been a 29% increase, with a 23% decrease from North to South.

  • The announcement of the implementation of the Riyadh agreement has brought additional confidence to the exchange rate market in the south.

  • The range of exchange rates from W2 Dec to W3 Dec widened in the south (from 36 to 82) YER and shrank in the north (5 to 4) YER.

  • While remittances are continuing to hold relatively steady, remittance payments have not returned to pre-COVID levels (see CCY Remittance tool).

  • The exchange rate in IRG areas has dropped below 800 YER for the first time since August

