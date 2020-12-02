Cash Consortium of Yemen - Flash Update 10: YER Exchange Rate Volatility 15th November 2020 (October W4 & November W1)

Introduction:

The Flash Update for Exchange Rate Volatility consolidates daily exchange rate data collection throughout Yemen by CCY partners. The data is split between the two main economic spheres: De facto Authority (DFA) and the Internationally Recognized Government (IRG). This flash update is meant to give insight into the exchange rate and allow the actors within the Yemen response to make more informed decisions.

Methodology: The analysis is predicated on assessing the averages of exchange rates between the spheres of influence for both actors. Enumerators were told to assess three exchange shops per district, however, due to travel constraints and the size of towns where enumerators are present, assessing three shops daily, may not be possible.

Key findings:

• The implementation of the new transfer system through a new company is still on-going in the areas aligned with the central bank of Yemen in Aden

• The IRG vs DFA exchange rate variation currently stands at a 236 YER difference. From the South to the North side there has been a 38% increase, with a 28% decrease from North to South.

• The economic situation in both the North and South is still negatively affected by travel and trade restrictions

• While remittances are becoming increasingly stable, they have still not returned to pre-COVID levels (see CCY Remittance tool)

• There are still tensions between the STC and IRG, causing more uncertainty in the region

• The supply of USD is limited which has an adverse impact on the exchange shops