Yemen
Cash Consortium of Yemen (CCY) - Special Update 03: Purchasing Power of Transfer Amounts October 2020 - October 2021
Attachments
Key Findings:
- The Transfer Amount and Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB) are only covering the food and wash sectors, therefore the SMEB only represents data that was able to be monitored over the previous year, no lumpsums are in the SMEB amounts for this analysis. SMEB includes monitored values of food and WASH baskets respectively. The transfer amount in this analysis only covers the Food and WASH sections of the SMEB.
- Food basket- Wheat flour, kidney beans, vegetable oil, sugar, salt
- WASH basket- Water trucking, soap, laudry powder, sanitary napkins
- The volatility of the exchange rate in IRG areas has led to an impact on SMEB prices and transfer values.
- In DFA areas, the SMEB is not stable despite the fact that the exchange rate has shown stability.
- The SMEB was increasing slightly; however, in the last two months September and October 2021, it has dramatically increased. It exceeded 100,000 YER in the IRG area and reached about 60,000 in DFA areas.
- The variation between the Transfer Amount and SMEB has been decreasing since summer 2021 in both locations, especially in IRG areas where the difference has reached -$12.70.