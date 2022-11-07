Cash Consortium of Yemen (CCY) - Remittances Tracker (October 2022)

Key findings:

• The ranking of the 3 origins of the remittances received, the first one is from other Parts of Yemen, the second is the Middle East( UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, etc), and third is North America (USA, Canada, etc).

• The ranking of the 3 destinations for remittances, the first one is to other Parts of Yemen, the second is the Middle East (UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, etc), and third is Africa.

• A majority of remittances were sent between Yemeni governorates with a decrease in remittances sent into Yemen from abroad