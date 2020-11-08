Cash Consortium of Yemen (CCY) - Remittances Tracker (October 2020)

Introduction:

Remittances are cash transfers sent by migrants, usually to family members in their country of origin. International remittances can also make up part of the regular income of some people, for example, those who perform cross-border work, such as seasonal workers who tend crops in neighboring countries. According to UNDESA, migrants send an average of 15% of their earnings back home. Remittances often represent up to 60% of family income. Due to the downturn in the global economy from the COVID-19 pandemic, Yemeni workers abroad may have had difficulty securing work and sending money home, thus impacting the purchasing power of local households.

The Remittance Tracker is a short survey completed monthly and encompasses the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on remittances throughout the assessed area. The question center around the impact of COVID-19 and the change in remittances over the previous two weeks.

The October data is composed of in-person interviews where strict confidentiality was enforced. A total number of 47 interviews were conducted across 7 governorates and 9 districts.