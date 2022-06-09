Cash Consortium of Yemen (CCY) - Remittances Tracker (May 2022)

Key findings:

• The ranking of the 3 origins of the remittances received, the first one is Middle East (UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, etc), the second is Other Parts of Yemen, and the third is North America (USA,

Canada, etc).

• The ranking of the 3 destinations for remittances, the first one is other part of Yemen, the second Middle East (UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, etc), and the third is Africa.

• Inflowing remittances percentage is less than the month before but we are foreseeing changes in the coming output.