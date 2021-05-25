Cash Consortium of Yemen (CCY) - Remittances Tracker - (May 2021)

Key findings:

• Countries keeps restricting travel as new variants of the COVID-19 virus are appearing around the world, causing instability for global trade.

• Less than a third of the shops (13 out of 48) indicated an increase in the number of remittances in the past two weeks.

• Taizz and Sana’a City have the largest number of exchange shops that have not returned to pre-COVID levels of remittances.

• Aden, Lahij and Al Dhale’e have the largest number of exchange shops that have returned to the preCOVID levels of remittances. • (35 out of 48) shops stated the remittances have returned to pre-COVID level